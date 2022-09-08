EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

EOG opened at $117.18 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.