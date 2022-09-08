Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sempra by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 511,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 10.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.