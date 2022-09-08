Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.2 %

GWW stock opened at $573.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.90 and its 200-day moving average is $500.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

