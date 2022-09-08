Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

