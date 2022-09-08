Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,179 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

