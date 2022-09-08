Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $3,100,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,592,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.5 %

NEM stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

