First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 439,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.26 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.