Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 5,219 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

