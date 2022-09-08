Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 848 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

