Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,119 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

