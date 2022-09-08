Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $724.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.76. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

