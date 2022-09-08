Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $7,107,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

