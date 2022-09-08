Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,158,000 after purchasing an additional 380,287 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,091,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2,036.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

