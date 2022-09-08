Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.33. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.