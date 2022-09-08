Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in BCE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 494,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.