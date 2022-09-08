Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in BCE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 494,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

