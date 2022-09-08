Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,673,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,919,000 after purchasing an additional 914,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,588,000 after purchasing an additional 171,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

