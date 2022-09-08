Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 953 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.