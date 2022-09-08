HAP Trading LLC Cuts Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

HAP Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,709 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.36% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 69,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

