U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

PHYS stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

