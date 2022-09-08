U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $235.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

