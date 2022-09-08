Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC cut its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

