U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.