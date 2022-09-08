47,064 Shares in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERUS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ERUS opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

