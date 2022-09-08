LSV Asset Management Sells 532,053 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 532,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.02% of NETGEAR worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 38.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 477,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,427 shares of company stock worth $396,745. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Stories

