LSV Asset Management Sells 49,600 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.70% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BLX opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $544.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

