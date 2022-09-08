ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Purchased by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $829,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 5.4 %

VIXY stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

