Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after buying an additional 216,217 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,016,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,103,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 998,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

FBC stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

