Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $243,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.