HAP Trading LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BUG stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

