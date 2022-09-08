LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,762 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.15% of Camden National worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Camden National Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

