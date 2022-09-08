Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

