HAP Trading LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HAP Trading LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

