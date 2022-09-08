HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 17,494 Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.31% of Global X Social Media ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,228 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

