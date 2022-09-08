15,569 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

About Maravai LifeSciences

MRVI stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.