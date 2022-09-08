U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 554,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

ENLC stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

