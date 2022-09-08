U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock opened at $245.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.00. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.