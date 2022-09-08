PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.85% of PennantPark Investment worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.58. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.44%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.