U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,609 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

