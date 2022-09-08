U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $229,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.4 %

BNOV opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

