Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.04

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 2707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AZTA. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Azenta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

