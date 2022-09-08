Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Down to $59.28

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.28, but opened at $57.48. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $586.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.