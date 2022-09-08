Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Down to $59.28

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.28, but opened at $57.48. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
JOUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $586.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
