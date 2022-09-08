U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the period.

IFRA opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

