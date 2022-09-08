Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.72. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 163 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $895.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

