Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.25. Youdao shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 272 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $670.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
