U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,896 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.