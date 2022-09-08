ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.97. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $493.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.84.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
