ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.97. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $493.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.