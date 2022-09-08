U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $526,000 in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BME. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of BME opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also

