Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $487.78 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.04.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

