U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6,386.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

