Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Position Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32,270.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 387,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

